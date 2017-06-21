Michael Bisping: Georges St-Pierre Doesn’t Want To Fight Me

There was some who loved or hated the UFC’s attempt to book a fight between UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

Although the UFC did not give a date for the fight, they did do a press conference to hype the fight. Then, UFC President Dana White called off the fight due to St-Pierre wanting to fight later this year instead of in the summer. It’s unlikely that this fight is actually going to happen.

The fight was interesting, but it also backlogged the middleweight division as a result. In order to have a #1 contender for the middleweight title, the promotion decided to book Yoel Romero against Robert Whittaker for an interim 185-pound title in July.

Since then, Bisping and GSP have gone back and forth, and both men seem interested in competing against each other still.

White has shot down this fight on several different occasions and apparently put things on St-Pierre in his last conversation with Bisping, who explained the situation on his Believe You Me podcast (transcribed by FOX Sports).

“Right now, I’m still looking at GSP. I had a conversation with Dana White last week on the phone, he made me an offer — not for a fight — I will not reveal on here what it was but he made me an offer for something. I said what about GSP? He said ‘GSP does not want to fight.’ “I said well that’s not what I’m hearing. I said I’m hearing he wants to fight me, his coach told me that he wants to fight me. He said ‘if I could make the GSP fight happen, I’ll make it happen but he doesn’t want to fight you, I’m telling you.’ So I don’t know what the f—k is going on out there.”

Bisping was fast to dig deep down and send out a plea to GSP for the fight.

“GSP, if you’re listening to this, make the call. I’m down. We did the press conference. I’m in 100 percent. Failing that, I will have to fight the number one contender. That is my duty as the champion, but we’ve had the press conference for me versus GSP. “For me, I’m still invested in that fight, and I want to be part of a big fight, and then I’ll take on the number one contender. But if we don’t make this fight soon, I’m going to be forced to move on because that’s what I have to do, that’s my duty.”

Time will tell if this fight ever gets made. If it doesn’t then Bisping will fight the winner of Romero – Whittaker.