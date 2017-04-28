Michael Bisping Dissaproves Of Al Iaquinta’s Recent Shenanigans

Al Iaquinta has certainly been living up to his nickname lately, ‘Raging’ against the UFC for their handling of Performance Of The Night bonuses recently.

After a lengthy layoff away from Octagon competition Iaquinta returned last weekend in Nashville and defeated Diego Sanchez with a vicious knockout win. Although the finish was one of the most exciting of the night, Iaquinta was snubbed from a $50k post-fight bonus.

In response Iaquinta put UFC President Dana White on blast on both social media and a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, at one point saying ‘f*ck you’ to the UFC. He also went on to slam Reebok and young lightweight and welterweight competitor Sage Northcutt. UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping chimed in on the matter during a recent episode of his podcast Believe You Me.

Bisping stated that while he is a fan of Iaquinta for his work inside of the Octagon, he isn’t a fan of the lightweight’s recent actions and said he wasn’t bing ‘the smartest man right now’ (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I saw all these tweets and they are laden with spelling mistakes. And I am not trying to insult his intelligence, I just know for a fact that he’s done all this after a few drinks. That is my assumption. Now listen, first and foremost, after the fight he was talking shit about the UFC. That’s his opinion, that’s his right, whatever you want to say. I’m, just saying, those tweets, in my opinion, after the fight, he’s at home he’s like, ’Fuck it, I’m out of training camp, I’m going to enjoy myself.’ So he’s taking to Twitter to vent his frustrations. That’s my assumption on that. He also went on ‘The MMA Hour’ and said, ‘Fuck the UFC if they don’t get behind me and I don’t need to fight.’ Listen, I like Al Iaquinta, I really do, I like the way he fights, he is very exciting, he’s a knockout artist and brings a lot to the table, but he’s not being the smartest man right now. He’s really not. He’s saying he can go off and become a real estate agent and make more money. The fact is you can’t, there is more money to be made in UFC and it’s as simple as that. Period. Al has the potential to be one of those guys and he has the potential to be a champion and make it to the money and be a fan favorite. But, going up against the UFC and saying, ‘Fuck you Dana’ and stuff like that, it’s just not smart. And I’m not saying you have to be an ass kisser, you don’t have to be, but in any line of work, and this will endear him to some people ... and it’s fun to see people go on a rampage and go against the system; but think a little bit and don’t bite the hand that feeds you. Speak your mind, be honest, but you don’t have to go too crazy.”

What are your thoughts? Is Bisping’s analysis of the situation correct, and should Iaquinta take a step back from his recent tirade against the promotion? Or should he continue to ‘Rage’ in attempt to fight for what he feels he deserves?