Michael Bisping Blasts Vitor Belfort For Wanting To Fight CM Punk

After being finished by Kevin Gastelum in the first round at UFC Fight Night 106, Vitor Belfort announced his intention to retire from MMA. The MMA legend wants to complete his UFC contract, which has one fight left on it. Belfort stated that he has an opponent in mind for his final fight but it’s an odd one as he wants the opportunity to retire in front of his hometown crowd when the UFC heads to Rio de Janeiro in June for UFC 212 and he wants to fight former WWE Superstar CM Punk, who has one MMA bout under his belt. Punk was destroyed by Mickey Gall at UFC 203 last September, and it’s unknown whether he will get another fight in the UFC.

While the chances of the UFC booking the fight are slim and probably impossible to get sanction from a state athletic commission, the idea that Belfort would fight Punk in his final bout appears to have a struck a nerve with current UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. The champ recently went off on Belfort for wanting this fight during a recent episode of his podcast Believe You Me.

“This is a sign of the p**sy that Vitor Belfort is. This is the sign of a p**sy that takes f**king steroids his entire career. If you take steroids, you are a f**king p**sy because you’re so mentally weak that you feel that you can’t go out there and fight these people on a level playing field because you’re gonna get your ass kicked. So you worry, and you look, and you look for shortcuts, and you look how you can cheat, and you think, ‘Oh I’m gonna take these steroids and they’re gonna build my muscle and make me recover better’ and all this type of stuff. “And they do give you advantages. They give you physical and psychological advantages. But if you need those advantages then you are a coward, you’re a f**king p**sy, and you are a cheat, and the very fact that somebody would take steroids their entire career, then get their ass kicked, then call out CM Punk, I’m not surprised motherf**kers. It’s a simple as that and that just speaks volumes to the character and the level of a man that Vitor Belfort is. I wouldn’t f**king p*** on him if he was on fire.”

Bisping said he didn’t intend to go off on Belfort due to him doing so many times in the past but when his co-host brought up the topic, it couldn’t help himself and had to speak his mind.

“If you put me in this environment and you tell me that former light heavyweight champion – former heavyweight champion – middleweight contender, longtime steroid abuser, cheat, fraud, wants to fight a one and fighter in the UFC that lost in the worst way possible, who is a 170 [pound] guy that’s never really done any kind of MMA training, you tell me that’s who Vitor wants to fight, of course you’re gonna get a strong reaction.”

You can listen to the podcast here: