Michael Bisping Being Sued Over Incident At Gym

We just a little over a week away from UFC 217 which will feature UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping defending his title against former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre in the main event.

Bisping is in some hot water, according to a report by TMZ. The UFC middleweight champion is facing a lawsuit after he allegedly choked a man in July.

The suit was filed by Antonio Georgakopoulos, who claimed he was choked by the UFC champion when they ran into each other at a 24-Hour Fitness gym in Anaheim. It was noted that Bisping went crazy on Georgakopoulos for “taking his weights” without asking during a workout.

Antonio is claiming that Bisping called him various names including a “little punk” and an “idiot” — and then dropped the “you don’t know who I am?” line. Once the verbal tirade, Bisping grabbed him by the throat and began to squeeze thus cutting off his oxygen.

He was about to lose consciousness but another weight lifter intervened and broke it up. This led to Bisping screaming, “Let’s take this outside.” According to the report, the Anaheim Police Department responded to the incident.

Bisping was NOT arrested as a result of the incident but rather complied with the investigation. It should be noted that although no criminal charges were filed, but the alleged victim is still pursuing a civil case.

Georgakopoulos is filing a lawsuit for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among others. As of this writing, Bisping has not responded to any calls for comments about the matter.

UFC 217 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.