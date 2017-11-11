Michael Bisping Agrees To Replace Anderson Silva At UFC Shanghai

Former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping will reportedly get a chance to erase the bad taste of his third-round submission loss to Georges St-Pierre a lot sooner than you might think.

After longtime former champ Anderson Silva was flagged for a potential USADA violation in an out-of-competition test and removed from his fight versus Kelvin Gastelum at November 25’s UFC Shanghai yesterday, news broke from MMAFighting.com that Bisping has allegedly agreed to replace “The Spider” and face Gastelum on extremely short notice.

The report was later backed up by MMAjunkie.com and was later confirmed by the promotion in the near future.

If it seems like it is too soon for “The Count” to return to the octagon so soon after getting rocked, dropped, and submitted by a returning St-Pierre at UFC 217 in New York City last weekend (Sat., November 4, 2017), you’re correct in a traditional sense as Bisping was given a 30-day suspension for damage suffered against “Rush.”

But that sit can be waved by a medical doctor, so a clear path is in sight for Bisping to get his opportunity to return to the win column against one of the most dangerous up-and-coming strikers in the UFC in Gastelum. Regarded as one of the toughest competitors in MMA and UFC history, Bisping once owned and is now tied with GSP for the most wins all-time in UFC, and will potentially break the record for most UFC fights with 29 when he does meet Gastelum in Shanghai.