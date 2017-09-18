Michael Bisping Admits He Might Retire After GSP

Michael Bisping has been competing in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) since 2004, but come this November, we may be witnessing the end of “The Count’s” final career.

Bisping had longtime been a contender in the UFC’s middleweight division, but was never quite able to get past the title eliminator stage on several occasions. Following a unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva in February of 2016, Bisping earned the shot to step in as a late-notice replacement for Chris Weidman to take on Luke Rockhold for the middleweight championship. He shocked the MMA world when he downed the Californian in the first round with a knockout to win his first career UFC title.

The win marked Bisping’s fourth-straight victory at the time before he went on to defend his title successfully for the first time against longtime rival Dan Henderson last October. He will now make his second title defense against former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre in the main event of UFC 217 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Bisping joined The MMA Hour earlier today (Mon. September 18, 2017) to promote his fight against the Canadian, and noted that this could quite possible be the final fight of his career (quotes via The Score):

“There’s a possibility, this might be my last fight. I don’t know if I’ll ever fight again after this,” Bisping said. “What a way to go out if it is.” “I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see what the future holds. There’s a possibility, yeah. This may be my last fight, so if anyone wants to see Michael Bisping get knocked out, this is your last chance to do it, guys.”

UFC 217 goes down live on PPV from the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City on November 4, 2017.