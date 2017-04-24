McGregor’s Manager Talks Mayweather Fight: Don’t Believe Everything You Read

The biggest superfight in the history of combat sports could very well just be on the horizon.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. are on the cusp of meeting inside of the squared circle, as UFC President Dana White revealed that ‘The Notorious One’ would be making a whopping $75 million for the potential showdown. Only on hurdle remains, however, before the bout can be officially locked in – coming to an agreement with ‘Money’ at the negotiations table.

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, joined The MMA Hour earlier today (Mon. April 24, 2017) to discuss the potential boxing bout, saying that nothing is set in stone quite yet (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Listen, I think there’s fan interest, and I think that’s brought us to a point where this may happen,” Attar said. “But we’ll see. Nothing is set in stone. I think it’s one of those things that’s a work in progress, but it’s definitely trending in the right direction.”

As for what makes this fight between McGregor and Mayweather so massive, Attar believes it is the immense amount of fan interest from the combat sports world:

“I think first and foremost it’s just the fan interest,” he said. “I think Floyd and Conor organically just going back and forth, that kind of picked up the fan interest. Credit to Dana White and the UFC for recognizing a huge opportunity and wanting to be involved. I think that’s really the…I would say evolution of this whole thing. “I think in today’s age of social media and media picking up on story lines and banter, people can also quantify and measure the viability of something like this from a business standpoint. It’s all happening organically, which is good.”

Attar then spoke of McGregor’s tendency to set ridiculously high goals for himself, and through the power of visualization, the heavy-handed Irishman somehow ends up accomplishing them. This situation with making the fight against Mayweather happen is no different, and everything is trending in the right direction:

“I can tell you that Conor is the type of athlete and individual when he focuses on something, he works towards it, and a lot of his focus and visions end up becoming a reality,” Attar said. “I think that’s something he’s always subscribed to in his career. I think it’s all trending in the right direction.”

Attar went on to reveal that no deadlines for a deal have been issued, and nor will they, but also stressed people to not believe everything they read as nothing has been done yet: