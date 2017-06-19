Ice Cube Says Money Can Solve McGregor vs. Mayweather Schedule Conflict

The superfight of the year is set to go down, but it may have hit a snag as it pertains to where the fight will be held.

Mayweather vs. McGregor was penciled in to go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26, 2017 – but there’s one problem. The T-Mobile Arena was already booked to host the championship game of the new BIG3 league which is set to launch this summer.

The league is co-founded by rap icon and current actor Ice Cube, who took to FS1’s “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to claim that he’d be happy to surrender the arena to McGregor and Mayweather for their boxing bout – but for the right price (quotes via FOX Sports):

“Of course,” Ice Cube said. “If they do what they’re supposed to do and make us happy, yeah we’ll move.”

Cube also revealed that he is currently in talks with promoters for the boxing bout in attempt to negotiate for the August 26th date:

“We’re talking about it,” Ice Cube added. “I think we’re going to get there.”

As for the fight, Cube is of the belief that UFC lightweight champ McGregor won’t do much against the undefeated “Money” when they meet in the squared circle and claims he already knows Mayweather will walk out of Vegas the victor:

“Yeah I know what’s going to happen,” Ice Cube said about the fight. “I think Mayweather gonna put them thangs on him.”

We’ll keep you updated on the scheduling conflict as more information becomes available….