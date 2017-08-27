McGregor: Mayweather Not Fast Or Powerful – But He Was Composed

Despite a spirited effort, Conor McGregor fell short in his boxing bout against legend Floyd Mayweather. McGregor started strong, winning the first three rounds before beginning to fatigue and slow down following the fourth round.

Both men had their moments, and the UFC champion ended up impressing boxing pundits with a slick jab and footwork.

Regardless, Mayweather took over the fight as McGregor tired, and ended up TKOing the Irishman in the tenth round. McGregor expressed his thoughts on the fight and the stoppage during his post-fight interview, and what he said will surprise you!

“I took the early rounds pretty handily,” McGregor said. “He had to change his style, and fair play to him, he adjusted, he changed his style — put his hands up and moved forward. He’s composed. He’s not that fast, he’s not that powerful, but boy was he composed in there.” “He was making me throw and he was patient with his shots. I’ve got to give him nothing but respect. Fair play to him. Great career he has had.”

Although the fight ended as most people predicted, McGregor composed himself well and was far from an embarrassment in the ring. No word yet on whether McGregor will return to the UFC to defend his lightweight belt, however that option seems to be the most likely.

How do you think McGregor did against Mayweather?