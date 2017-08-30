Mayweather vs. McGregor Makes Huge Sum In Movie Theaters Alone

As expected, the numbers for Mayweather vs. McGregor are looking good so far. While the PPV and live gate are still being calculated, the figures for movie theater gross ticket sales for the event raked in $2.6 million nationwide.

Based on those impressive stats obtained from MMA Junkie, it was the third-highest grossing event in theaters over the weekend, coming in behind wide-release movies “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “Annabelle: Creation.”

MayMac was broadcasted live at over 500 movie theaters, and at $2.6 million, that equates to about $4900 per screen.

With ticket prices for the event coming in at $40, that means over 120 people were viewing it per screen, which is impressive considering all of the different methods for watching the fight. The UFC has screened various events in movie theaters in the past, but none have done the numbers that Mayweather vs. McGregor did on Saturday night.

The theater gate will obviously pale in comparison to what the PPV gate will bring in, which is expected to surpass Mayweather vs. Pacquiao from 2015.

However, not everyone who ordered the fight was happy with their purchase, as the UFC is refunding those fight fans who ordered through UFC Fight Pass, which experienced serious blackouts, delays and disruptions due to the extremely high volume of last-minute orders.

Mayweather ultimately McGregor TKO’d in the 10th round after a spirited affair that saw McGregor win the first few rounds to the surprise of his detractors.