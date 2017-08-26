Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded Episode 6

The biggest fight of the year is a few hours away and the sixth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is set to take on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air on pay-per-view and is expected to be the most lucrative prize fight of all time.

In the episode, fans pack T-Mobile Arena, and headliners Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather arrive with their entourages. After being checked out by the commission backstage, the megastars hit the scale for the official weigh-in and then face off in one final, intense staredown before the next day’s superfight.

You can watch it here: