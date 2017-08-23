Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded Episode 3

The biggest fight of the year is less than a few days away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is set to take on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air on pay-per-view and is expected to be the most lucrative prize fight of all time.

In the episode, McGregor continues his physical training, then gets outfitted for fight week. At the fighters’ grand arrivals, what’s meant as a routine opportunity for fans and media to see the headliners turns into a wild event as McGregor’s camp nearly scuffles with Mayweather and The Money Team. And the mayhem continues when McGregor is confronted by embittered former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi.

You can watch it here: