Mayweather vs. McGregor Breaks U.K PPV Record

Conor McGregor’s professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather generated a ton of cash, so much so that the pair were able to break yet another record in the pay-per-view (PPV) world.

The August 26th mega-fight generated over 1 million PPV buys in the UK, topping the previous record that was set by Anthony Joshua and Wladmir Klitschko, per a report from Sky Sports. “The Money Fight” also broke the 700,000 buy record set by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, which was able to generate 4.6 million PPV buys in the U.S. Mayweather vs. McGregor is expected to do 4.4 to 4.6 million.

The fight that was hyped up to be the biggest event in combat sports history is likely to break the world-wide PPV record given the record-breaking numbers its pulled in from the U.K. The fight that was hyped up beyond belief certainly lived up to the promotion.

After the UFC 155-pound champ seemed to take the opening rounds of the bout, Mayweather poured on the offense late in the fight as McGregor began to fatigue. The Irishman was unable to answer a barrage of shots from Mayweather in the 10th round, prompting the referee to step in and wave off the fight. With the win Mayweather improved his unblemished record to 50-0, and with the showing “The Notorious One” put on against, arguably, the greatest of all time, it leaves the door open for a possible return to the squared circle for him.