The Con Is On? Mayweather Releases Cryptic Training Video

Floyd Mayweather has kept surprisingly quiet following the announcement of his August 26 showdown with UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

While the Irishman has tweeted and posted subtle jabs at Mayweather, the boxing legend finally broke his silence this week after releasing video of him training for the McGregor bout.

Mayweather brought TMZ Sports along for a four-hour training session in Los Angeles and gave fight fans their first glimpse of “Money” as he prepares for Conor McGregor:

Mayweather said he’d beat McGregor and make his usual monstrous payday, noting that even if he did get hurt, he wouldn’t have a bad night:

“I’ll beat McGregor, even if he hurts me” Mayweather said. “I could get a black eye, I could get a bloody nose, I may have a bad day at gym, but at the end of the day, I never have a bad payday or a bad night under the lights.”

Mayweather appeared a bit rusty in the video as he slowly hit the heavy bag and sparred lightly with a partner for the cameras. The all-time boxing great retired after compiling a 49-0 record following his victories over Manny Pacquiao and Andre Berto.

When the 40-year-old great steps into the ring with two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor, he will have had a two-year layoff from the sport. Most still give him an overwhelming chance to beat McGregor, who’s never fought a professional boxing bout, so some may consider this training video to be an intended response to the video of McGregor getting worked by former IBO lightweight champion Chris van Heerden in sparring.

McGregor most recently took the lightweight belt from former champ Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. Prior to that, “The Notorious” split victories with Nate Diaz before knocking out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds to capture the featherweight belt back at UFC 194, but he’s stepping into “Money’s” world here, and the only clear edge he has is in age.

With the highly-anticipated bout just two months away, Mayweather still has time to get into fighting shape, but if this training video is any indication, his retirement may have set him back a few steps.

What do you think of Mayweather’s training video? Does he look like the same man who bested 49 boxers in a row? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section!