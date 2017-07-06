Mayweather Sr. Says They Have Some ‘Presents’ For McGregor On Fight Night

As August 26 draws near, the trash talk and mind games have ramped up between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather’s camps.

Mayweather’s father Floyd Sr. recently spoke about some of the surprise “presents” that Mayweather Jr. will have in store for the UFC champion come fight night.

“Floyd’s gonna definitely put something on Conor McGregor. I’ve got a few presents for Conor McGregor,” Floyd Mayweather Sr. told NBC Sports Radio. “I’ve got a few things that I want to hand him. There are a few things that I want to do, and things that Floyd can do. We’re going to be able to touch him up real good.” “Let me tell you something, even if it goes the distance, [Floyd] is going to whoop his ass. That’s what’s going to happen. Any way he wants to do it, [McGregor] is gonna get whooped. Ain’t nobody gonna say I’m wrong because they know he’s going to get whooped anyway.”

Although many fight fans and pundits aren’t giving McGregor much of a chance against the legendary 49-0 boxer, public interest in the bout has remained at an incredible level since the contracts were signed and the rightness was made official.

But Mayweather Sr. alluded to some new tricks in the younger Mayweather’s arsenal.

“You can believe one thing, y’all gonna see something new in this fight. You’re going to see something that he hasn’t showed you yet. When he shows it, then y’all will know it.”

Do you expect to see any new wrinkles in Mayweather’s game? Or will McGregor Ben the one to surprise Floyd?