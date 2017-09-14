Max Holloway Seeking Fresh Contract Before Defending Featherweight Title

After downing the greatest featherweight fighter of all time in Jose Aldo, and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor essentially being done with the 145-pound division, Max Holloway is looking to become the money man at featherweight.

Holloway has been on an 11-fight win streak since losing to Conor McGregor via unanimous decision back in 2013. “Blessed” has won two massive back-to-back fights via knockout against the likes of ex-UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis and Jose Aldo. Before he makes his first title defense, however, Holloway would like a fresh new contract with the UFC (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Now we’re just taking it one step at a time. I can’t force something. I’m not going to rush something. I’m not going to get mad over something that I have no control over,” Holloway said. “Like I said, I can control my feelings and that’s what I am focusing on, myself. It’s only giving me more time to get better, you know? Don’t poke the bear. They’re poking at me right now, but they’re going to see on fight night, so I can’t wait. I’m only getting better. “I’m just asking for a fair shake,” Holloway continued. “You see a lot of these guys, a lot of these other champions making what they’re making. I’m not trying to take anything away from them, but I feel like I’m one of the more exciting fighters under contract in the UFC. At the end of the day, I’m the king. I’m in my throne, you know? If you want to come see me, come see me.”

When “Blessed” does return to the Octagon, he’d like it to be in Las Vegas given that his previous two fights have been out of the country. He plans to visit “Sin City” this weekend to meet with UFC officials: