Max Holloway Reveals His Lofty UFC Goals

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is on top of the world right now after finishing former featherweight champion Jose Aldo for the second time.

They main evented this past Saturday’s UFC 218 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on pay-per-view. As seen in the fight, Holloway was able to score a TKO victory over Aldo in the third round.

The championship rematch played out almost identically to their first bout at UFC 212 with Holloway eventually overwhelming Aldo with a barrage of punches to get the stoppage in the third round.

Now, Holloway is looking towards his next fight, and he made it known after UFC 218 that he wants not just one, not just two, but potentially four UFC belts in the future. Although some might think that this is a bit too ambitious, the champion definitely has the 155-pound title in his crosshairs.

“The only thing that’s going to stop me is medically, or I can’t make the weight,” Holloway said at the UFC 218 post-fight press conference, per MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn and Matt Erickson. “I’m not going to force my body to do something it doesn’t want to. I’ll go up to 155. I was talking to Michael Bisping and them on the (FS1 post-fight) show, and Michael was like, ‘Can you win another title?’ … I was like, ‘Michael, you’re cutting Maxi Baby short.’ Us Hawaiians love to eat. I want to go for four titles – (155), 170, 185. I might even be at heavyweight one day. You guys know our eating habits are bad in Hawaii. One day I might make history.”

Holloway plans to cement his legacy as the greatest featherweight of all time by cleaning out the division. Holloway is the only fighter to beat Aldo in back-to-back fights and has the fourth highest win streak in the promotion’s history.