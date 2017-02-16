Max Holloway On Fight With Jose Aldo In Brazil: Kings Takeover Other Kings’ Villages

Max Holloway won the UFC interim featherweight championship by stopping Anthony Pettis in the third round back at UFC 206. However, months before that fight, he had been chasing down a fight with the interim champion Jose Aldo. Following his win over Pettis, Holloway got on the microphone and started building up his fight with Aldo by creating the social media hashtag #Where’sJoseWaldo.

Holloway, who is down in Brazil currently, recently appeared on Submission Radio to talk about his upcoming title bout with Aldo at UFC 212 as well as the difficult circumstances it took to get the fight.

“It’s crazy. I thought we were all men here, but they’re trying to chase [Conor McGregor] around, trying to get this and that. It is what it is. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. I ain’t chasing nobody. I’m gonna make my damn self my own money fight. I was kind of irritated that I might have to be out a little longer, that’s why I got the movie so I’m fine with it, but at the end of the day, it’s just kind of mind boggling. I was just mind blown. If that’s what [Aldo] wanted to do, that’s what he wanted to do, but I’m gonna get ready and focus on 145 [pounds] at the moment. If opportunities present itself, I’m gonna take it, but I’m not gonna go out there and start begging like half these guys out there.”

It’s pretty clear for Holloway, his goal is to become only the third champion in the promotion’s history as the featherweight champion, which he could likely do. However, it’s not going to be a easy challenge as he is going to have to fight one of the best fighters in the world in his own backyard. Despite the challenges that he is facing, Holloway isn’t concerned, though. In fact, he relishes the opportunity.

“This is what kings do. Kings go to other kings’ villages and they take over. That’s what they do and that’s what I have planned come June 3rd. I’m gonna go there and show everybody why I’m a king and what better place to do it than in his backyard, in his own village.”

UFC 212 takes place on June 3rd in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and will air live on PPV (pay-per-view). You can listen to the full interview here: