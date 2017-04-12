Max Holloway Gives Jose Aldo Gift For Life After Fighting

Max Holloway is the villain heading into UFC 212 – and he’s just fine with that.

The 25-year-old Hawaiian interim featherweight champ is on a tremendous 10-fight win streak, with his most recent win seeing him finish former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in the third round at UFC 206 to secure the interim strap. Holloway will be attempting to unify the featherweight titles in the main event of UFC 212 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Jeunesse Arena on June 3rd, 2017, when he takes on Jose Aldo in his backyard of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

During yesterday’s (Tues. April 11, 2017) press conference to promote the event Holloway commented on fighting in enemy territory when he’s locked in the Octagon with Aldo, and said he’s embracing the role as the bad guy (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I can’t wait to get in front of (the Brazilian) people,” Holloway said. “It would be stupid to think I wouldn’t be the bad guy coming to the fight. I’m the bad guy, and I’m embracing the role. He’s got to do his job. Show up June 3, and let’s get it done.”

For some time now Aldo has been contemplating moving on from his mixed martial arts (MMA) career and fulfilling a life-long dream by pursing a career in soccer. So, naturally, Holloway’s generous Hawaiian roots showed through as he gifted the Brazilian a soccer ball to get him started in his post-fighting career: