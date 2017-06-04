Max Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Become Undisputed UFC Featherweight Champion

Jose Aldo (26-3) couldn’t fend off Max Holloway (18-3) in the main event of UFC 212.

Aldo looked relaxed at the start and Holloway showed his movement. Both men showed respect for the other’s skills early. A right hand was there for Aldo. Over two minutes in, Aldo still hadn’t got his leg kicks going. Aldo sent Holloway back with a right hand, he landed a knee as well. “Blessed” shook off the cobwebs.

Holloway got in a right hand. His output wasn’t the same as people are used to seeing in his previous fights. Aldo picked his spots to land punches. It was a solid opening round for Aldo.

The second stanza began and a body shot connected for Aldo. The quickness of Aldo’s punches seemed to fluster Holloway. “Blessed” threw more than the opening frame. He landed a right hand on Aldo. A right hand counter connected for Aldo. A body kick was there for Holloway. A hematoma formed on the left side of Aldo’s head. A combo landed for Aldo. Holloway egged on Aldo to hit him and the champion obliged as the round ended.

Round three started off more tame. A right hand over the top connected for Holloway. Aldo answered back with a right hand. A knee to the body was there for Aldo and Holloway landed a right hand. “Blessed” dropped Aldo and rained down some punches. He went for a mount, but couldn’t get it. He dropped down some bombs and ended up in mount. Aldo gave up his back. Holloway returned to mount and landed shots. Referee John McCarthy stopped the fight after a series of shots.

Final Result: Max Holloway def. Jose Aldo via TKO (Strikes) – R3, 4:13