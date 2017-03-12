Mauricio Rua Stops Gian Villante In Heavy-Hitting War

Mauricio Rua (25-10) has earned his third straight victory after stopping Gian Villante (15-8).

The two touched gloves when the bout began. Rua threw a stiff right hand. “Shogun” caught Villante’s kick, but couldn’t capitalize. He dropped Villante, but it was brief. A huge left hook landed for Villante and it backed the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder up. Rua answered with a right hand over the top.

Rua connected with another right hand. “Shogun” nailed his opponent with a right hand that dropped him. Villante got up quickly. Rua ducked some strikes. “Shogun” landed a few jabs. He ended the round with a combination.

Rua opened the second stanza with a leg kick. A right hand was there for “Shogun.” Villante landed a left hook. He went for a leg kick, but was countered. Rua landed a right hand over the top. Villante answered back with a left hook. He went for a takedown, but couldn’t hold his opponent down. Villante was clipped and went down momentarily. A right hand found the chin of Villante before the round ended.

Rua clipped Villante as he moved forward. He swarmed his opponent with strikes and forced referee Mario Yamasaki to step in for the stoppage.

Final Result: Mauricio Rua def. Gian Villante via TKO (Strikes) – Round 3, 0:59