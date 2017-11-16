Former UFC Champ Calls Conor McGregor ‘An Attention Whore’

As a former UFC welterweight champion and the only man to ever finish all-time great Georges St-Pierre with strikes, longtime veteran Matt Serra has never been one to hold back.

Now, megastar Conor McGregor is his target.

McGregor infamously jumped into the cage at Bellator 187 in Dublin last weekend after SBG teammate Charlie Ward scored a late first-round knockout. McGregor was admonished and bounced out of the cage by referee Marc Goddard, and the UFC lightweight champion responded by shoving the longtime referee and slapping a security guard in what amounted to be pure pandemonium.

The brash New Yorker was asked his thoughts about Conor McGregor’s antics at Bellator 187 last weekend, and in classic Serra fashion, let loose with the expletives:

“The point is this: He makes it about himself. He doesn’t make it about his friends. He’s not doing that to support his friends … Dude – you’re an attention whore. That’s not respectful to your fighter. And what about him jumping on the cage and smacking the official? “If I did that, if anybody did that, they’d be called a (expletive) asshole. How does this guy get a pass? … He’s acting like a (expletive) asshole.” “I just think it’s (expletive) silly that people are like, ‘Ahh, well, that’s Conor, he’s bigger than life!’ He’s allowed to smack somebody? Man, (expletive) that dude. I don’t give a (expletive).

Everyone from Goddard to McGregor’s fellow UFC fighters has chimed in with their thoughts on it, and McGregor did apologize for his actions, but the lasting impression of a crazed Conor McGregor going after innocent MMA officials has cast quite the shadow over the MMA world.

Do you agree with Serra in his assessment of the situation?