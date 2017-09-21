Matt Brown Will Retire After Upcoming Fight With Diego Sanchez

Earlier today (Sept. 21, 2017), longtime welterweight contender Matt Brown announced on social media that he will retire after his upcoming fight with Diego Sanchez, which will take place at UFC Fight Night 120 on Nov. 11, 2017 at the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia.

11/11 will be my retirement fight. Thanks for enjoying the ride with me this will be an amazing show me and Diego will put on a show for all of you A post shared by Matthew Brown (@iamtheimmortal) on Sep 21, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

“The Immortal”, known for his warrior mentality and viciousness inside of the cage, began his UFC career after competing on season seven of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) in 2008. Since then, Brown has entered the Octagon 23 times, piling up a 13-10 UFC record and a 20-16 overall professional record.

Brown hit his peak between 2012 and 2014 when he won seven consecutive bouts, with six of those victories coming by way of stoppage. He holds notable victories over former two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson and veteran Mike Swick, and he’s known for putting on exciting fights.

In recent memory, the 36-year-old has hit a rough patch, losing five of his last six bouts. He’s also lost his last three bouts by way of stoppage against the likes of Demian Maia, Jake Ellenberger and Donald Cerrone.

UFC Fight Night 120 is set to be headlined by an intriguing lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and former champion Anthony Pettis.