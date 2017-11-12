Matt Brown Elbows Diego Sanchez Into Oblivion

In what may be his final MMA bout, Matt Brown put on a highlight-worthy show in Norfolk, Virginia this evening.

Brown shut the lights off longtime veteran Diego Sanchez in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat., November 11, 2017) UFC Fight Night 120 from the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia.

Sanchez stormed his opponent early. He shot in with Brown’s back against the fence. Brown kept his balance and landed an elbow. He then landed a knee to the head. “The Immortal” got separation. He connected with a jab.

Sanchez got in and drove his opponent against the fence again. Once again, Brown got out of the grappling exchange. Sanchez had trouble getting the wrestling going. Sanchez landed a liver kick that backed Brown up a bit. Brown landed a knee. He knocked out Sanchez with a thunderous elbow

Final Result: Matt Brown def. Diego Sanchez via KO (elbow) – R1, 3:44