Massive Last-Minute Surge Causes Huge PPV & UFC Fight Pass Issues

As Showtime executives warned, a last minute surge in orders for the Mayweather vs. McGregor PPV caused massive issues with cable providers and UFC Fight Pass.

About two fights into the four-fight main card, many fans began tweeting about issues with their PPV order or UFC Fight Pass stream.

Both internet streams and cable providers are now the target of fight fans’ ire following massive blackouts during the PPV caused by this last minute surge in orders.

Check out what everyone had to say about this potential disaster.

Being told of lots of PPV ordering issues. UFC app, cable providers. Potential disaster for the promoters. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 27, 2017

Due to overwhelming traffic you may be experiencing log in issues. This will be resolved shortly. — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) August 27, 2017

Fight pass crashed on me!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 27, 2017

Feel your pain. @XFINITY in Florida killing' us. Leaving my house! https://t.co/B5yRYsOUrZ — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) August 27, 2017

Pretty sure I want my money back! What is happening with the stream from @UFCFightPass?! — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) August 27, 2017

So it started back up…for 3 min…ugh @UFCFightPass — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) August 27, 2017

With first fight over, there's no update to the UFC Fight Pass PPV issues. Still mass reports of problems with feed. https://t.co/mAWcbCq0LA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2017

This issue was actually addressed prior to fight night by Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza, who implored fans to order the card as early as possible to avoid these kind of last minute surges that can affect cable providers and internet streams.

Was your stream or PPV affected during the live broadcast or Mayweather vs. McGregor on Saturday night? Sound off in the comments section!