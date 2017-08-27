Home UFC Massive Last-Minute Surge Causes Huge PPV & UFC Fight Pass Issues

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As Showtime executives warned, a last minute surge in orders for the Mayweather vs. McGregor PPV caused massive issues with cable providers and UFC Fight Pass.

About two fights into the four-fight main card, many fans began tweeting about issues with their PPV order or UFC Fight Pass stream.

Both internet streams and cable providers are now the target of fight fans’ ire following massive blackouts during the PPV caused by this last minute surge in orders.

Check out what everyone had to say about this potential disaster.

This issue was actually addressed prior to fight night by Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza, who implored fans to order the card as early as possible to avoid these kind of last minute surges that can affect cable providers and internet streams.

Was your stream or PPV affected during the live broadcast or Mayweather vs. McGregor on Saturday night? Sound off in the comments section!

