Marlon Vera Spoils Brad Pickett’s Retirement Fight With Head Kick KO

Brad Pickett (25-14) couldn’t secure a victory against Marlon Vera (9-3-1) in his final bout.

Pickett went for an overhand right, but settled for a big takedown. “One Punch” was in side control, but Vera got back to his feet. Pickett moved forward and threw some punches. Vera threw a kick to the body. Vera landed a knee to the body. Pickett landed a left hook. Vera threw an elbow after stuffing a takedown. He kept landed body kicks. Pickett connected with a right hand as the horn sounded.

“One Punch” was hit with a knee to the body early in the second stanza. Vera landed another knee to the body. Pickett scored a takedown. An elbow found the mark for Pickett. Vera landed what looked to be an illegal kick, but time wasn’t called. Both men returned standing. Pickett went head hunting and landed a knee before the round ended.

Vera looked to have a sense of urgency at the start of the final frame. Pickett landed some leg kicks. Vera landed a couple of jabs. Vera was very active, landing a few body kicks. He followed up with a leg kick. Be continued to land kicks and kept Pickett at bay. A head kick dropped Pickett and Vera landed some followup punches to end the fight.

Final Result: Marlon Vera def. Brad Pickett via TKO (Head Kick) – Round 3, 3:50