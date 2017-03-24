Mark Hunt’s Legal Team Serves Brock Lesnar Lawsuit In Canada

A long legal battle between the UFC, Mark Hunt, and Brock Lesnar is about to get underway.

Following their collision in the co-main event of UFC 200 back in July, Brock Lesnar had his unanimous decision win over Hunt overturned to a No Contest after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). Although ‘The Super Samoan’ accused the WWE star of being ‘juiced to the gills’ prior to their bout, Hunt went nuts after the news came out and immediately sought legal action.

Hunt filed a lawsuit against both Lesnar and the UFC, which the promotion motioned to dismiss, however, Hunt’s legal team motioned to dismiss the UFC’s dismissal. According to Jason Cruz via Twitter, Hunt’s lawyers made the trip up to Lesnar’s home in the great white north to serve ‘The Beast’ the lawsuit:

Brock Lesnar has been served in the #MarkHuntvsUFC lawsuit — Jason Cruz (@dilletaunt) March 23, 2017

Despite the ongoing legal battle Hunt still competed at UFC 209, the UFC’s last pay-per-view (PPV) event, against yet another opponent with a history of abusing PEDs, Alistair Overeem. Unfortunately for the Samoan he was knocked out by a vicious knee in the third round.

Lesnar has since announced his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition (again), with his last official victory coming against Shane Carwin at UFC 116 back in 2010. He followed that up with a two-fight losing skid against Cain Velasquez and Overeem, getting finished via TKO in the first round of both of those contests.

We’ll keep you updated on the legal situation between Hunt, Lesnar, and the UFC as it progresses…