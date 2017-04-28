Mark Hunt Reacts To Horrific Nude Action Figure Of Himself

The past year has been a tough one professionally for UFC heavyweight veteran Mark Hunt, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any easier.

Today a picture began to run rampant throughout the mixed martial arts (MMA) community showcasing an Asian company’s action figure of Hunt, fully nude with his penis on full blast as, well as what ‘The Super Samoan’ calls, ‘man boobs.’ Hunt took to his official Instagram account to share the photo of the horrific figure, and offer his reaction to it:

Why would u do this to me man boobs and penis on display why bleeeee why u do it ????????????????????Mei Wen Ti ????????????????????how dare u bastards???????????????????? A post shared by The Super Samoan (@markhuntfighter) on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

This probably isn’t the time to push Hunt’s buttons, as he is in the midst of a lawsuit against the UFC and Brock Lesnar, who tested positive for performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) following their meeting at UFC 200. Hunt lost that bout via unanimous decision and ate some nasty shots from Lesnar’s ground-and-pound.

The lawsuit doesn’t seem to have effected his ability to compete inside the Octagon, however, as Hunt has competed against Alistair Overeem since filing the suit and is also set to throw down with fellow knockout artist Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night 110 this June.

What are your thoughts on the tasteless figure’s release?