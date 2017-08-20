Mark Hunt Blasts ‘Filthy Dog Coward’ Fabricio Werdum

Mark Hunt is not pleased with the recently made match-up between ex-UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and “The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis.

Hunt and Werdum initially met back in 2014 for an interim heavyweight title fight, which “Vai Cavalo” wound up winning via knockout. “The Super Samoan” now comes fresh off a knockout win over up-and-coming heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 110, and was hoping to land a rematch with the Brazilian for his next Octagon appearance – but Werdum had other plans.

Werdum is now booked to fight “The Black Beast” at the UFC 216 pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 7, 2017. As for Hunt, he has been booked in a bout against No. 10-ranked Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 121 on November 19th from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

“The Super Samoan” took to Instagram to call out Werdum for accepting the fight with Lewis, claiming that the Brazilian told him he wasn’t ready to fight upon his challenge:

Thought u wasn't ready to fight Your a true chicken shit werdum fucken bum there's 2 things I hate in fighters cheaters and filthy dog cowards ???????????????? A post shared by The Super Samoan (@markhuntfighter) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT