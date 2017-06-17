Marcin Tybura Thwarts Andrei Arlovski in UFC Fight Night 111 Co-Headliner

Andrei Arlovski (25-15, 1 NC) couldn’t find an answer for the grappling of Marcin Tybura (16-2).

A spinning back kick to the body connected early for the former UFC heavyweight champion. Tybura caught a kick and took Arlovski down. He landed some punches and took the back briefly. He got to mount and landed some hammerfists. Arlovski kept moving around, trying to avoid a big shot. Arlovski scrambled out and the fight was back on the feet. He landed some shots as the round came to an end.

Arlovski moved forward with a one-two and a kick. He pushed his opponent against the fence. After a bit of inactivity, Arlovski broke off and picked his shots. He took Tybura down, but settled for the clinch against the cage again. A knee landed for Tybura.

The third and final round began and once again the two engaged in a clinch near the fence. Tybura scored a takedown and remained in control. Arlovski gave up his back with about 50 seconds left in the fight. The final horn sounded with Tybura in top control.

Final Result: Marcin Tybura def. Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision (29-28, 28-27, 29-28)