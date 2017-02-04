Marcel Fortuna Sleeps Anthony Hamilton in First Round

The second bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night 104 featured a heavyweight tilt between Marcel Fortuna (9-1) and Anthony Hamilton (15-7).

This one barely lasted three minutes.

Hamilton moved in and landed a body shot early in the opening frame. Fortuna landed a knee to the body. The two engaged in a clinch with Fortuna’s back against the fence. Blood trickled down the face of Fortuna and UFC commentator Jon Anik suspected it was from an accidental headbutt.

Time was called and the doctor determined Fortuna was okay to fight. A right hand from Fortuna buckled Hamilton momentarily. Fortuna with a massive right hand that knocked “Freight Train” out cold.

Final Result: Marcel Fortuna def. Anthony Hamilton via KO (Punch) – R1, 3:10