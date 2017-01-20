Manny Pacquiao: I’ll Box Conor McGregor If Floyd Backs Out

Manny Pacquiao appears to want in on the Conor McGregor boxing match superfight sweepstakes, as he’s willing to step into the squared circle with the UFC lightweight champ if negotiations with Floyd Mayweather fall through.

For months now banter between McGregor and Mayweather has taken over combat sports news headlines, as ‘Money’ is asking for $100 million to show up and will only offer ‘Notorious’ $15 million. UFC President Dana White countered with a ‘real offer’ of $25 million each, as well as splitting pay-per-view (PPV) revenue down the middle, to which Mayweather merely laughed at.

Recently speaking to FOX Sports (via Bleacher Report) Pacquiao admits he hasn’t seen any footage of McGregor in the boxing ring, but is down to square off with the Irishman if the opportunity arises:

“In boxing? In boxing [I would fight McGregor] but not in [UFC], just boxing,” Pacquiao said. “I didn’t see [footage of Conor sparring],” Pacquiao said. “But if we are talking about Conor McGregor and boxing, it’s different. Boxing is different than MMA.”

Mayweather currently holds an undefeated boxing record of 49-0, calling it a career after his 2015 unanimous decision win over Andre Berto. Pacquiao has had quite a stellar career himself inside the squared circle, with a record of 59-6-2 after suffering his last defeat to Mayweather himself via unanimous decision in 2015.

McGregor has not expressed interest in facing Pacquiao in a boxing bout, but perhaps he’ll address the matter in his pay-per-view (PPV) only interview with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani next week (Saturday, January 28, 2017).