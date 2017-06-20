Manager: McGregor ‘Definitely’ Plans To Return To MMA

Given the incredible sum of money UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will make for his August 26 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, some have wondered whether or not we’ll ever see the Irishman back in the Octagon. UFC President Dana White has said that McGregor would like to fight again before the end of the year, but many remain skeptical.

His longtime manager, Audie Attar, however, recently confirmed that a return to the UFC is ‘definitely’ the plan for McGregor:

“Conor is a very ambitious young man. And those are two key words, young and ambitious,” said Attar on a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. “He has a lot more that he wants to accomplish athletically and a businessman. He definitely want to fight in MMA again. If all goes well and he feels good, he could fight at the end of the year. There are no guarantees, but it’s definitely in his plans to come back and compete again in the UFC.’

Given the fact that McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing match, many are giving him no chance against Mayweather, a 49-0 former five division world champion. Many have even criticized the fight by calling it nothing more than a ‘money grab’. Attar, however, is confident that the “Notorious” one will ‘shock the world’ on August 26:

“Hi haters,” he laughed. “It’s the same people that said it wasn’t going to happen, so you can’t pay attention to all of that negativity. If you paid attention to all the people that told you that you can’t, then you are not going to be living out your dream. My thing to them is, ‘tune in and watch and we will see.’ That’s a mistake. This is a young man that knows how to throw them hands and has all the skills he needs to compete at the highest level. On August 26, I’m confident he will go out there and shock the world,” he said, adding that he believes McGregor will knockout Mayweather.

How do you expect the fight to play out?