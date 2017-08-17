Manager: Mayweather Wants McGregor To Have Every Advantage Possible

The official glove size was changed from 10 ounces to eight ounces on Wednesday for the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor superfight on August 26.

Many view the change as an inconsequential move done simply in the interest of keeping the flames of this hype train sufficiently stoked.

But that’s not the case, according to the Mayweather camp. ‘Money’s’ longtime manager Leonard Ellerbe gave his thoughts on the unprecedented recent glove size change.

“Floyd wants him to have every advantage possible that he can have,” Ellerbe said on Wednesday. “Conor is a very confident young man, and I’m fully confident he’s going to lay it on the line. He’s representing not only the UFC brand, but he’s representing his country. He has the great fans from his country. They will be there backing him, and the millions of fans across the world will be tuned in watching this terrific event. We’re excited.” “I think it will have an impact on the fight,” Ellerbe said. “From a fighter’s perspective, you’re more comfortable with fighting the smaller gloves. I’m pretty confident the fight will end in a knockout. Pretty confident. It’s something Conor wanted, something Floyd wanted, and both fighters got exactly what they wanted. “Conor has guaranteed he’s going to knock Floyd out within four rounds. He just recently said he’s struggling to give him two rounds now. I fully expect him to be a man of his word and come out and be very aggressive in the small gloves. Floyd will be very aggressive, and it’s going to be a great fight. We’ve got a fight, ladies and gentlemen.”

McGregor normally fights with four-ounce gloves, so eight-ounces is obviously closer to normal for the UFC champ-turned-boxer.

Will Wednesday’s change in glove size make any difference come fight night?