Manager: Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza ‘Might’ Be Next

A pivotal middleweight fight could very well take place in the Octagon before the year’s end.

According to Gilberto Faria, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza’s manager, a bout between “Jacare” and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman ‘might’ be next:

“I believe that Weidman might be the next fight, in late-December or early-January, if that’s a good date for the UFC to book this fight,” Faria told MMA Fighting. “When we get closer to that date, we’ll see more clearly what the options are for Jacare’s next opponent.”

Souza is coming off of a brutal stoppage loss to interim 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker this past April. Prior to that, he had won two straight and 10 of his previous 11 fights. The Brazilian grappling guru is expected to return to training in the coming weeks after undergoing pectoral surgery shortly after his loss to Whittaker.

Weidman, on the other hand, was riding a disappointing three-fight losing streak that included losses to Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero and Gegard Mousasi prior to his most recent fight. He last competed at UFC on FOX 25 this past July on Long Island, scoring a much-needed submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum.

With middleweight champion Michael Bisping set to defend his title against Georges St. Pierre at UFC 217 on Nov. 4 and Whittaker dealing with an injury, is this a fight you’d like to see?