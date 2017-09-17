Luke Rockhold Makes David Branch Tap To Strikes

Luke Rockhold is back, but his fight with David Branch wasn’t easy.

The stage was set for the main event of UFC Fight Night 116. Former UFC middleweight champion Rockhold went one-on-one with former two-division WSOF title holder David Branch.

Branch put the pressure on immediately. He pressed Rockhold against the fence momentarily. A combination landed for Branch and he dumped Rockhold to the mat. Rockhold recovered and the two broke off. A right hand landed for Branch and he kept the pressure on.

Rockhold tied up Branch in the clinch and got a takedown. He couldn’t get much action going and Branch easily took round one.

Rockhold threw some kicks in the beginning of the second stanza. Branch caught a kick and landed a right hand. Rockhold held his opponent against the fence. He was able to take Branch down and moved to mount. He dropped some ground-and-pound. Branch tapped from the barrage of stoppage.

Final Result: Luke Rockhold def. David Branch via submission (strikes) – R2, 4:05