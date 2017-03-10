Luke Rockhold: GSP Won’t Fight Top Contenders If He Beats Michael Bisping

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is set to defend his title against former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre later this year despite there being several title contenders in the division. The UFC is going against their normal routine, and instead, they’re booking money fights. Since the announcement was made, there has been disappointment from fans as well as Yoel Romero and former champions Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold.

Rockhold recently spoke with Submission Radio, and during the interview, he addressed the UFC’s decision to book Bisping-GSP. Rockhold is not a fan of this matchup, to say the least.

“Unfortunate that they took the route they took,” Rockhold said. “I understand the business, and I understand what they’re doing, but I don’t think they’re really thinking ahead in making this fight. I think there’s a lot of better options other than tying up the division and making this thing happen. I don’t think Bisping’s a draw. He hasn’t proven to be a draw, so what’s the point of putting GSP in there with him, a man that’s never obviously fought at middleweight and has been out for three years? I think him (GSP) and Nick Diaz, I think him Anderson Silva, I think there’s a lot of other fights that make the money they need and then sells that without doing what they had to do.”

This fight will no doubt affect Rockhold and the rest of the division. You could make a very valid argument that Rockhold deserves a title shot more than anyone due to the fact that he is at the top of the rankings and one fight removed from the shocking loss to Bisping.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Rockhold said. “I don’t know what to say right now. I’m not here to dance around, I’m not here to fight chumps and just do my thing. I’m coming right back for the title. And seeing this play out the way it has, it’s quite frustrating, I’m not gonna lie. So I’m taking my time.”

Although there is no official date set for Bisping vs. St-Pierre, it’s been discussed that it would happen later this year. In a perfect world for the UFC, it would take place in July during international fight week in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the end of the day, Rockhold believes that should GSP get the win over Bisping and that after the fight, GSP won’t be facing the likes of Romero, Jacare, or himself.

“He’s not gonna fight one of the top contenders, I guarantee you that,” Rockhold said. “He won’t fight one, he won’t fight two, and he won’t fight three, guarantee it.”

You can listen to the interview here: