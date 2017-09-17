Luke Rockhold Explains Why GSP ‘Needs To Back Out’ Of Bisping Fight

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold delivered a message to former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre after his win over David Branch in the main event of UFC Fight Night 116 on Saturday night.

Rockhold made it clear in his post-fight interview that he wants to fight the winner of Michael Bisping vs. St-Pierre at UFC 217 for the middleweight title.

However, Rockhold also doesn’t think the former welterweight titleholder should be moving up in weight for his return bout. He urged “GSP,” to back out of the fight, which marks his first bout in four years.

“Now I’m coming for that belt,” Rockhold said in his post-fight interview on Saturday night (h/t Bloody Elbow). “GSP, I don’t know what I need to do; you want me to beat some sense into you? You don’t belong here. You’re gonna get crushed. Better back out; get out of this thing while you still can. This is my fight.”

Rockhold also stated that he’ll be available to fight in two months, which would line him up perfectly for UFC 217. In the event of GSP pulling out of the bout, Rockhold could be a possible replacement to fight Bisping at the event, which would set up an interesting trilogy.

“I’m ready to go,” he said. “I got no injuries. I’ll be ready for November. Don’t embarrass yourself, GSP. Just back out. Let me take this thing. It’s my fight.”

There have been several fighters who have criticized the Bisping vs. St-Pierre pairing. St-Pierre hasn’t fought since 2013, and as a result of him fighting Bisping, it has backlogged the middleweight division. Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, and Rockhold, among others, should get the next title shot.