Leonard Ellerbe Responds To Mayweather-McGregor Critics

In just a few weeks time, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will step into the boxing ring to square off, and while the fight is expected to rank amongst the most lucrative of all-time, many have criticized the Aug. 26 showdown as being nothing more than a ‘money grab’ between two stars from different sports.

During “Money’s” open media workout yesterday (Via Fight Source) (Aug. 11, 2017) in Las Vegas, Mayweather Promotion’s CEO Leonard Ellerbe responded to those in the media bashing the bout:

“Mind your f**king business, you know?” he said. “It’s like do your job, cover the sport. Obviously, you have to give your opinion, which we understand that. It’s like, we don’t see you saying nothing else about anybody else’s events. We know what this is about. It’s like okay, one thing is for sure, you’re not gonna stop this event. The fans demanded this event and that’s what they’re gonna get. We didn’t ask for this.” “That’s what’s wrong with boxing today. You guys are always complaining and looking for shit to complain about when there’s nothing there. That’s the reason why we can’t be innovative. That’s what Floyd Mayweather has done differently than anybody else. He’s thought outside the box.”

And while he certainly seemed agitated, Ellerbe said that he appreciates the fans, while also giving his take on why boxing has struggled in recent years:

“We appreciate all the fans,” Ellerbe said. “We don’t ever want to turn our back or say anything. But again, the hardcore fans, that’s the reason why our sport isn’t where football and basketball is. It’s because we stay in our own little box. It’s like, you tell me what’s wrong with these two guys fighting. If you don’t want to watch it, don’t buy it. It’s as simple as that.”

What do you make of Ellerbe’s comments, and will you be tuning in on Aug. 26?