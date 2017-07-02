Laila Ali: Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Is ‘Just For Fun’

Plenty of boxing greats continue to chime in with their respective opinions on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing bout.

Mayweather, an undefeated legend of the sport who has amassed a spotless record of 49-0, will come out of retirement to take on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in his first ever professional boxing bout. The match-up has faced a slew of criticism since its announcement, with the bulk of it coming by way of boxing purists.

The fact that a man with absolutely no professional boxing fights in his combat sports career can step into the ring with, arguably, the greatest of all time is baffling to them – and understandably so. However, what some fail to realize is that this bout is, for the most part, is simply a money grab by two of the combat sports world’s most wealthy stars.

Mayweather and McGregor are known to flaunt their lavish lifestyles via social media, and with the paycheck these men will be taking home after fight night on August 26th, you can expect to see some pretty pricy Instagram photos in their futures.

Daughter of legendary heavyweight boxer Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali (quite an accomplished boxer in her own right), recently spoke to FTW to give her opinion on what many are calling the most highly-anticipated fight of the year. Ali warned fans not to be ‘pissed’ if they buy the pay-per-view (PPV) and it doesn’t last as long as they think (quotes via MMA Junkie):