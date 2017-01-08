Khabib’s Father Confirms Who His Son’s Next Opponent Will Be

With rumors running rampant that No. 1-ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov and No. 2-ranked Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson will finally throw-down inside the Octagon, ‘The Eagle’s’ father has shed some light on the situation and possibly just revealed his son’s next opponent.

Responding to a fan question on his VKontakte account, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov stated that his son will in fact take on Ferguson in his next Octagon appearence:

As we reported yesterday, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani stated that the bout between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov is nearly done for UFC 209, along with a welterweight title rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, and shortly after ‘The Eagle’s’ manager Ali Abdelaziz and Ferguson himself began teasing big announcements to come.

Nurmagomedov is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a record of 24-0, with his most recent win coming via third round submission against Michael Johnson at UFC 205. Ferguson is currently riding a historical nine-fight win streak in the UFC’s lightweight division, and is looking to propel himself into title contention with a massive win over ‘The Eagle’.

How do you see a match-up between the two world-class 155-pound fighters going down?

UFC 209 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 4, 2017.