Khabib Set To Make Public Return At Moscow Open Workout

No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov is ready to resume athletic activity following his disastrous attempted weight cut for UFC 209.

‘The Eagle’ was expected to challenge No. 2-ranked Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of the pay-per-view (PPV) for the interim 155-pound title, however, Nurmagomedov was taken to the hospital hours before weigh-ins after experiencing severe liver pain and was deemed unfit to compete, thus resulting in the bout’s cancellation.

He’s since been out of the public eye other than issuing an apology to his fans, but today we’ve learned when he will make a public return.

According to a report from Tass.ru, the Dagestani will take part in an open workout held in Moscow as a member of the new Eagles MMA team founded by local oligarch Ziyavudin Magomedov:

“The coaching session with the Eagles team members will be held on 1 April in Moscow. It will be attended by Habib Nurmagomedov,” an unnamed source told Tass.ru. (via Bloody Elbow)

Nurmagomedov is set to be medically examined in Germany, per reports, before resuming his regular training regimen. If all is well after the examination, however, we may have to wait until after the Summer to see ‘The Eagle’ back inside the Octagon, as the holy month of Ramadan takes place from May 26th to June 24th.

He would most likely be unable to begin a training camp until after June 24th.