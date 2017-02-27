Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Bold Claim Ahead Of UFC 209

Khabib Nurmagomedov made a bold statement earlier today regarding his UFC interim lightweight title bout with Tony Ferguson this weekend (Sat. March 4, 2017) at UFC 209.

‘The Eagle’ joined MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani earlier today (Mon. February 27, 2017) on The MMA Hour to discuss his co-main event title bout this weekend, which he believes is the biggest fight in the history of the UFC’s 155-pound division:

“A lot of people are gonna watch this fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “My fanbase is huge. This is very big fight. In my opinion, this is the greatest lightweight fight ever in the UFC.”

Current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is on a hiatus from the Octagon to enjoy the birth of his first child. Meanwhile, he is also attempting to land a massive superfight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. inside the boxing ring.

Despite the fact the McGregor believes the next time he competes in combat sports it will be inside of a boxing ring, UFC President Dana White has other plans. During a recent TMZ interview White stated that he believes McGregor’s next fight will be against the Ferguson – Nurmagomedov winner, but ‘The Eagle’ couldn’t care less:

“Nobody knows what happened,” Nurmagomedov said. “Maybe they’re gonna make money match, like money fight. … I am focused on Tony. I don’t think about that other thing.”

Both ‘El Cucuy’ and the Sambo specialist exchanged barbs on a recent UFC 209 media call, where Nurmagomedov claims to have gotten the feeling that Ferguson is scared to take him on come fight night:

“I feel like Tony is a little bit nervous, like all of my opponents,” Nurmagomedov said. “But for me, it’s fun. I enjoy this. I talk with him, I enjoy a little bit joke with him, make him nervous. “Now, everything has changed. the talk is finished. We’re here. We’re in Vegas. It’s five days before the fight. Fight week. I can’t wait for the cage to close.”

Throughout his dominant career Nurmagomedov has enjoyed flying under the radar without having the platform of a champion and the media attention that comes with it, but that could all change if he emerges victorious this weekend in Vegas:

“Now UFC gonna try to make my name big,” Nurmagomedov said. … “Now, I understand.” “I worry about famous,” he said. “Of course I want the belt, but I understand with belts coming crazy attention. To be honest, I worry about this, because I like when people don’t know me. When all the time people coming, talking about fights, taking about fights, fights or talking about MMA. I can talk with people in other stuff, not only MMA. But sometime, I’m tired about this. But I understand. MMA is like crazy now. This is not like five years ago, 10 years ago. Now MMA is like one of the biggest sports in the world. I think after this fight it’s gonna change a lot of stuff.”