Khabib Nurmagomedov Issues Statement On Not Competing At UFC 209

It appears that the MMA gods do not want Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson to fight each other despite the interest from fight fans across the world wanting to see that fight happen. For the third time now, they did not fight each other. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson’s highly-anticipated lightweight match-up was scrapped when Nurmagomedov was rushed to the hospital the day before the weigh-ins prior to Saturday’s (March 4, 2017) UFC 209 pay-per-view (PPV) event. He was unable to compete in his scheduled interim lightweight title match in the co-main event, which was dubbed as the people’s main event.

He took to Instagram to comment on not being able to fight this past weekend and issued an apology statement. He stated that he has received more than he asked for in life and that he apologizes to all of his fans for failing them.

“Whoever you are or whatever you do, you’ll get only what God prescribed for you. AlhamduliLlah for everything God gifted me for my 28 years, I got much more than I asked. I know that many people was waiting for this fight and I fail them. Want to bring my apologies for all my fans, UFC and my opponent Tony. My health is fine now, thanks God. These tough testing only makes me stronger. Thank everyone for the support. #Alhamdulillah”

It will be very interesting to see what the UFC does next with Nurmagomedov. He has issues with cutting down to 155 (lightweight), so maybe he will move up to welterweight for his next bout. Also, with that being said, it appears that Ferguson is the#1 contender for the UFC lightweight title, which is currently held by Conor McGregor.