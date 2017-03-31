Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants Title Shot For UFC Return

Undefeated lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov sent a shockwave of disappointment throughout the MMA world when he was unceremoniously forced out his highly anticipated interim title fight against Tony Ferguson at March’s UFC 209 in Las Vegas because of complications from a failed weight cut.

However, that doesn’t mean the Dagestani fan favorite is looking for any lesser of a match when he returns. News arrived from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto today that Khabib has visited a doctor and has a good bill of health heading into his normal hiatus for the holy month of Ramadan. When he does come back, he’s looking for a title shot to close the summer on a high note:

Per his manager, Khabib Nurmagomedov has visited physicians, health is "good." Ramadan starts end of May. Looking for title fight Aug/Sept. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 30, 2017

That could be somewhat of a tall task, as while he’s been an absolute bulldozer inside the cage, Nurmagomedov is also well-known for pulling out of more high-profile bouts than he participates in, with match-ups against Donald Cerrone and Ferguson all falling apart in recent years due to multiple injuries.

His desire for a title shot may be more difficult to obtain considering current UFC 155-pound champ Conor McGregor is on the sidelines awaiting a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. that appears to be an almost certain eventuality at this point. “The Eagle’s” saving grace could be the fact that there aren’t too many other legitimate opponents for the surging Ferguson, who said he would still fight his often-scheduled foe during this week’s ‘UFC Tonight’ even though every previous booking of the two had been called off.

The match still remains one of the most anticipated in the 155-pound division’s history, however, and none of know when McGregor will return to MMA, if he ever does. Should the UFC book the match yet again?