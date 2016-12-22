Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why He Won’t Fight Jose Aldo

Yesterday was a strange day in the MMA news. Normally known for being quiet and reserved, Jose Aldo unleashed a torrent of trash talk during a Q & A. Including Max Holloway, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, ‘Scarface’ made some interesting claims. The Brazilian launched a scathing attack on Conor McGregor during his tirade, perhaps more stinging than ever before. Claiming ‘The Notorious’ was never featherweight champion because he didn’t defend the belt, Aldo was on top form to say the least.

Aldo described McGregor as a ‘clown’ before moving on to Holloway and Khabib. Expressing his anger that ‘Blessed’ was allegedly ‘ducking’ him, ‘Scarface’ started a war of words with the interim champ. Holloway released images of his injured ankle, claiming that was the sole reason he couldn’t fight at UFC 208. Another startling claim by Aldo was that he’d been offered an interim title fight at lightweight. Hinting Khabib had turned down the fight, the featherweight boss has forced a response from ‘The Eagle’ too.

So Aldo Was Telling The Truth

To a degree, Aldo wasn’t lying during that now infamous interview. Although Holloway might not be ducking him, he is certainly unable to fight at UFC 208, and by the sounds of Khabib’s response, he did indeed refuse a lightweight interim title fight.

“Aldo says, referring to me, that I refused to fight with him. Tell him that I do not bully the little. I want a real battle, and only Tony can give it to me. At this stage of my career, even if I win Daniel Cormier, fans will say that I have to fight with Tony, and I agree with them. I have spent my career in the UFC asking for the strongest opponents, currently in this division we must decide who is stronger, me or Tony? Without exception, all the fans and experts want to see this fight and I want to give it to them. And you, Aldo, I advise you not to lose the respect of your fans, including me, do not lose your head, do not fall for the mind games of the UFC, and be yourself.”

If They Are Gonna Make Another Interim…

Diluting the UFC’s divisions with countless junior belts is, frankly, pointless. That said, if they are going to make an interim belt at lightweight, it might as well be with the two top lightweight contenders. Things are confusing enough without having the current featherweight champion moving up for an interim belt at 155 pounds.

Khabib vs. Tony or bust!