Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls Out Conor McGregor

It didn’t take long for Khabib Nurmagomedov to call out UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor for a fight in the world famous Octagon. Just a few moments after McGregor was TKO’d in his pro-boxing debut by Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nurmagomedov took to his official Instagram account to lay down the challenge.

Nurmagomedov shared a photo of himself alongside McGregor with arms raised in an Octagon. He wrote in the caption, Let’s go” tagging the UFC President Dana White. The post also included a possible date for the potential match-up: UFC 219 on December 30th in Las Vegas, NV.

Nurmagomedov has not been seen in the Octagon since UFC 205 last November, which was the same event that McGregor last fought in the UFC before he was able to fight Mayweather. At UFC 205, McGregor made history by becoming the first fighter ever to claim two concurrent UFC championship belts.

On the flip side, Nurmagomedov battered Michael Johnson to set up a number one contender fight with fellow lightweight standout Tony Ferguson. Unfortunately, the two fighters were not able to fight at UFC 209 due to the fact that Nurmagomedov botched his weight-cut.

Following that event, Nurmagomedov has stayed quiet while still maintaining his ranking as #1 in the UFC’s lightweight standings. It was announced last month by White that Ferguson would face the surging Kevin Lee (7th ranked) for the interim lightweight belt.

When the UFC President made that announcement, he also threw out that UFC 216 could be the possible show that Ferguson and Lee would compete on. By looking at the calendar, UFC 216 takes place on October 7th in Las Vegas. It’s likely that the UFC will attempt to match-up the winner of this fight with McGregor.