Like everyone in the fight game, UFC lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov has heard about Conor McGregor’s intent to box Floyd Mayweather, but the Dagestani has mixed emotions on what a potential super fight between the two could do.

Nurmagomedov discussed his thoughts on a Mayweather vs. McGregor showdown on Saturday, saying:

“As a fan, it is a very interesting fight,” Khabib said. “I understand perfectly why it is carried out. It is guaranteed to bring the organizers a lot of money. Such an event the world of martial arts is not yet known.” “But in truth, for MMA it is a very dangerous fight. We’re close to boxing in terms of popularity ratings. And if the most-promoted fighter the UFC such as McGregor is defeated by a 40-year-old boxer, it would be a blow to the reputation of MMA. But the money apparently outweighs any risks.”

The decorated wrestler most recently was forced to pull out of his scheduled UFC 209 bout with Tony Ferguson. The 28-year-old sambo specialist remains a perfect 24-0, however, and expects to be back in the mix as a contender upon his return.

Nurmagomedov said he expects to return to the Octagon sometime in August or September.

As for McGregor vs. Mayweather, no official deal has been inked, but has been the talk of the fight world ever since the two proposed the idea of such a superfight between boxing and mixed martial arts.