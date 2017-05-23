Khabib Eyeing Fall Interim Title Fight With Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best lightweight contenders in the world, but his health has often held him back. That was the case this past March when “The Eagle” was forced to withdraw from a highly anticipated interim lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 just a day prior after his body failed him during a difficult weight cut.

Since then, the undefeated Russian has been focused on recovering and he recently revealed that he’s targeting an interim title fight in October for his return bout:

“Regarding health – I have nearly completed rehabilitation,” he said (h/t ToFight.ru). “I will start to train somewhere in the middle of June. The return is planned for October because I need four months of full training. As for the match, I think, that 90 percent I will fight for the interim title.”

While his next opponent is obviously unclear at this time, Nurmagomedov admits that he still has interest in competing against Ferguson, who has won an incredible nine straight fights:

“Actually, right now the UFC lightweight division is one of the most competitive. In this case, there are many worthy men who will already fight for the title in the near future. Who I’m going to fight is not yet known, but of course I will insist on a fight with Tony Ferguson because now I do not see any other contenders and I do not want to fight with anyone, but to him.”

Are you still interested in seeing “The Eagle” and “El Cucuy” do battle?