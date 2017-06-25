Kevin Lee ‘Submits’ Michael Chiesa Despite No Tap Or Pass Out

Michael Chiesa (14-3) lost to Kevin Lee (16-2), but it wasn’t without controversy courtesy of referee Mario Yamasaki.

The stage was set for the main event of UFC Fight Night 112. A grudge match between Chiesa and Lee headlined the event in Oklahoma City.

Lee opened up with a leg kick. He blocked a high kick. A straight left landed for Chiesa. He took Lee down and went for a guillotine. Lee tucked his chin and avoided danger. He lifted Chiesa and slammed him down.

Chiesa went for a triangle. He landed strikes from the bottom. Lee defended and got out of it. Lee took the back of Chiesa. He switched to the body triangle. Lee landed some punches in hopes of opening up the neck. Lee go under the chin and the fight was stopped despite no tap. Chiesa didn’t pass out either.

Final Result: Kevin Lee def. Michael Chiesa via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:37